BetRivers Promo Code WTOP: Claim $500 Bonus for Lakers-Pistons, NBA Games This Week

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This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Claim the best offer available in your state by signing up with the BetRivers promo code WTOP. All new users who sign up will be able to redeem a fantastic welcome offer, and dive into today’s slate of NBA games or get a head start on the next round of the NCAA Tournament later this week. The Sweet 16 starts in a couple days, but we have NBA games to check out tonight, including the Lakers vs. Pistons.



There are a couple different offers available, as the reward you get from BetRivers depends on your location, which will be picked up from the device you use to register with. Users in Pennsylvania and Michigan will be able to choose between these three options for the sportsbook or the casino:

100% poker bonus match up to $1,000

Win 1st day or get a bonus back ($250 in PA and $500 in MI) and 500 bonus spins

2nd chance bonus bet up to $500

Users who sign up in New Jersey will have the ability to bet up to $250. If that bet settles as a loss, you will get your stake returned in the form of bonuses.

Lastly, West Virginia users will get a casino offer. Win your 1st day or get up to $500 back along with 250 in bonus spins.

BetRivers Promo Code WTOP for NBA, March Madness Bonus

BetRivers Promo Code WTOP New BetRivers User Offer PA, MI, NJ, WV Offers Terms and Conditions New Users 21+ in Eligible States Date Last Verified March 23rd, 2026

Set up your new account and take advantage of this fantastic welcome offer on BetRivers. As mentioned earlier, there are a couple different offers available based on the state you are located in, but either way this promo code offer is an excellent way to get your account started off on the right foot.

BetRivers Promo Code WTOP: Steps to Sign Up

New customers in four states can complete these easy steps to redeem a bonus for sports betting, casino games and poker:

Head to the sportsbook using the BetRivers promo code WTOP to activate the best BetRivers promo code offer in your state. Fill in the basic account info needed to verify your identity and age. It will ask for your date of birth, email and residential address. Make a deposit using a debit card, online banking or another accepted payment method. Place a second chance bet, start playing casino games or use your poker bonus.

Full NBA Schedule Today, March 23rd

Since the NCAA Tournament is on a couple day hiatus, the NBA has been nice enough to give us a pretty big slate of games for tonight. The first game of the day also happens to be the best of the bunch, with the full schedule detailed below: