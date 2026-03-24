Barrett leads hot-shooting Raptors to 143-127 victory over Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — RJ Barrett scored 27 points, Sandro Mamukelashvili added 23 and the Toronto Raptors defeated the…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — RJ Barrett scored 27 points, Sandro Mamukelashvili added 23 and the Toronto Raptors defeated the Utah Jazz 143-127 on Monday night.

Ja’Kobe Walter had 21 points and Scottie Barnes finished with 20 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds as the Raptors (40-31) stopped a two-game skid. They remained a half-game ahead of Atlanta for fifth place in the Eastern Conference — the top six teams are assured a playoff berth without needing to qualify via the play-in tournament.

Utah rookie Ace Bailey had 37 points and Brice Sensabaugh scored 24 off the bench for the Jazz (21-51), who have lost six of seven and are eliminated from playoff contention.

Toronto outscored Utah 49-30 in the third quarter to open a 29-point cushion. Led by Walter and Barrett, the Raptors shot 54% from 3-point range (20 of 37) and 61% from the field overall.

Walter went 6 for 8 on 3-pointers and 7 of 10 from the floor. Barrett was 10 for 15 from the field, including 4 of 5 on 3s. He added six assists without committing a turnover in 25 minutes.

Jamal Shead had 15 assists for the Raptors to go with his seven points. Jamison Battle scored 17 off the bench, and Gradey Dick had 13.

Markelle Fultz, the top pick in the 2017 draft, played 16 minutes off the bench for Toronto in his first NBA game this season. He had two points on 1-of-5 shooting with five assists and three turnovers.

The 27-year-old Fultz signed a 10-day contract with the Raptors, the team announced earlier in the day. He had been playing for their G League affiliate.

Up next

Raptors: Wrap up a five-game trip Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Jazz: Finish a four-game homestand Wednesday night versus the Washington Wizards.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.