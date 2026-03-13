Avalanche take road winning streak into game against the Jets

Colorado Avalanche (44-11-9, in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (26-28-10, in the Central Division) Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Colorado Avalanche (44-11-9, in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (26-28-10, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Winnipeg Jets trying to extend a six-game road winning streak.

Winnipeg has a 26-28-10 record overall and a 7-7-3 record in Central Division play. The Jets have a 24-9-6 record when scoring three or more goals.

Colorado is 44-11-9 overall with a 12-2-4 record against the Central Division. The Avalanche are 40-5-6 when scoring three or more goals.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Avalanche won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabriel Vilardi has scored 25 goals with 29 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has 44 goals and 64 assists for the Avalanche. Martin Necas has scored eight goals with nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 4-3-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Avalanche: 8-2-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Avalanche: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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