Avalanche bring home losing streak into matchup with the Flames

Calgary Flames (31-34-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (48-14-10, in the Central Division) Denver; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT…

Calgary Flames (31-34-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (48-14-10, in the Central Division)

Denver; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche aim to end their four-game home losing streak with a win over the Calgary Flames.

Colorado has a 23-7-5 record at home and a 48-14-10 record overall. The Avalanche have gone 44-5-6 when scoring at least three goals.

Calgary has a 10-22-3 record on the road and a 31-34-8 record overall. The Flames have conceded 222 goals while scoring 185 for a -37 scoring differential.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon has 48 goals and 69 assists for the Avalanche. Martin Necas has six goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Matthew Coronato has 17 goals and 22 assists for the Flames. Olli Maatta has two goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Flames: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Nicolas Roy: day to day (upper body).

Flames: Samuel Honzek: out for season (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau: out for season (hip), Jake Bean: out (undisclosed), Yan Kuznetsov: day to day (upper-body), Joel Hanley: out (upper-body), Connor Zary: day to day (upper body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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