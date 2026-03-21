Atlanta puts home win streak on the line against Golden State

Golden State Warriors (33-37, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (38-32, seventh in the Eastern Conference) Atlanta; Saturday,…

Golden State Warriors (33-37, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (38-32, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -9.5; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will try to keep its nine-game home win streak alive when the Hawks play Golden State.

The Hawks have gone 19-16 in home games. Atlanta has a 16-22 record against teams over .500.

The Warriors are 14-22 on the road. Golden State ranks third in the league with 29.0 assists per game led by Draymond Green averaging 5.3.

The Hawks score 117.7 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 114.5 the Warriors give up. The Warriors average 114.8 points per game, 1.8 fewer than the 116.6 the Hawks allow to opponents.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Hawks defeated the Warriors 124-111 in their last matchup on Jan. 12. Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the Hawks with 24 points, and Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Johnson is averaging 22.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and eight assists for the Hawks. Alexander-Walker is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games.

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 13 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Warriors. Gui Santos is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 9-1, averaging 122.5 points, 46.5 rebounds, 30.2 assists, 10.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points per game.

Warriors: 2-8, averaging 110.2 points, 42.0 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Jonathan Kuminga: day to day (knee).

Warriors: Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (back), Jimmy Butler III: out for season (knee), Seth Curry: out (adductor), Al Horford: out (calf), Stephen Curry: out (knee), Moses Moody: out (wrist), Quinten Post: day to day (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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