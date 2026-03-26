Atlanta faces Boston on 3-game win streak

Atlanta Hawks (41-32, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (48-24, second in the Eastern Conference) Boston; Friday, 7:30…

Atlanta Hawks (41-32, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (48-24, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta is looking to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory against Boston.

The Celtics are 29-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is second in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 46.5 rebounds. Nikola Vucevic paces the Celtics with 8.6 boards.

The Hawks are 23-21 against conference opponents. Atlanta is 7-7 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Celtics average 15.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 13.1 per game the Hawks allow. The Hawks score 11.4 more points per game (118.4) than the Celtics give up to opponents (107.0).

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Hawks defeated the Celtics 117-106 in their last meeting on Jan. 29. Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the Hawks with 21 points, and Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 28.6 points, seven rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Celtics. Jayson Tatum is averaging 17.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games.

Jalen Johnson is scoring 22.8 points per game with 10.3 rebounds and 8.1 assists for the Hawks. Alexander-Walker is averaging 23.9 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 54.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 112.6 points, 48.3 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points per game.

Hawks: 9-1, averaging 123.5 points, 45.0 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Nikola Vucevic: out (finger).

Hawks: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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