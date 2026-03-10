Alexis Lafreniere’s hat trick leads Rangers over Flames 4-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere got his second career hat trick and Jonathan Quick stopped 21 shots…

NEW YORK (AP) — Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere got his second career hat trick and Jonathan Quick stopped 21 shots as the New York Rangers defeated the Calgary Flames 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Conor Sheary scored his second goal of the season.

Mika Zibanejad and Gabe Perreault added two assists. Zibanejad’s assist on Lafreniere’s first goal gave him 800 career points. Adam Fox’s assist on the goal gave him 400 career points, becoming the fourth Rangers defenseman to hit that milestone.

Lafreniere has eight goals and five assists in his last nine games.

Quick earned his second shutout of the season and the 65th of his career. He passed Henrik Lundqvist for 17th most career shutouts in the NHL and sits one behind Patrick Roy.

Dustin Wolf made 25 saves for the Flames.

The Rangers are in last place in the Eastern Conference. They were coming off a 6-2 win over Philadelphia in which Zibanejad scored twice. Tuesday night was the first time they won two in a row since December.

The Flames have lost six of their last seven.

New York right wing Taylor Raddysh was scratched, missing his second straight game because of the death of his father.

