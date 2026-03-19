Ace Bailey has 7 3-pointers as Jazz crush Bucks 128-96 to snap 4-game losing streak

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Ace Bailey made seven 3-pointers and scored 33 points and the Utah Jazz snapped a…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Ace Bailey made seven 3-pointers and scored 33 points and the Utah Jazz snapped a four-game skid with a 128-96 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.

Bailey also had nine rebounds, four assists and three steals. Cody Williams scored 19 of his 23 points before halftime to give Utah’s offense an early spark. Elijah Harkless added 23 points and 10 assists, while Kyle Filipowski had 16 points and eight rebounds.

Ryan Rollins led Milwaukee with 15 points and five assists. Cam Thomas added 14 points and Ousmane Dieng had 13 for the Bucks.

Utah allowed just two baskets over a six-minute stretch while building a 30-17 lead in the final seconds of the first quarter. The Jazz used a 21-9 run fueled by three baskets from Williams to go up double digits.

Milwaukee trimmed the deficit to single digits early in the second quarter, drawing within 44-40 after Rollins and Bobby Portis scored back-to-back baskets. That’s as close as the Bucks got.

Williams scored on three straight possessions to spark a 20-4 run for Utah. Bailey and Blake Hinson combined for three 3-pointers to finish the run and give the Jazz a 64-44 halftime lead.

Utah extended its lead to 37 points in the fourth quarter.

Up next

Bucks: Play at Phoenix on Saturday.

Jazz: Host Philadelphia on Saturday.

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