Women’s College Basketball Scores

Sunday, Feb. 22
EAST
Hofstra 75, UNC Wilmington 43
Loyola (MD) 58, Colgate 49
Maryland 99, Purdue 66
St. John’s 59, Seton Hall 56
Temple 65, Memphis 62
Towson 73, Stony Brook 68
UConn 81, Providence 38
Villanova 64, Marquette 39
Wake Forest 79, Boston College 65
SOUTH
Alabama 76, Florida 71
Clemson 53, Duke 51
Drexel 63, William & Mary 61
Elon 70, Northeastern 57
LSU 108, Missouri 55
Miami (FL) 69, California 60
Monmouth 64, Hampton 57
North Carolina 78, Pittsburgh 50
North Carolina State 82, Syracuse 69
Richmond 92, La Salle 58
South Carolina 85, Ole Miss 48
Stanford 77, Florida State 61
Vanderbilt 81, Kentucky 79
Virginia 74, Louisville 72
Virginia Tech 62, Georgia Tech 51
MIDWEST
Bradley 51, Belmont 47
DePaul 76, Xavier 67
IUPUI 74, Detroit Mercy 72
Illinois 92, Northwestern 65
Indiana 72, Oregon 65
Iowa 62, Michigan 44
Michigan State 75, Minnesota 61
Murray State 73, Illinois State 62
Ohio State 88, USC 83
UIC 69, Drake 61
SOUTHWEST
Notre Dame 88, SMU 63
Oklahoma 100, Tennessee 93
TCU 80, Iowa State 73
Texas 92, Mississippi State 42
Texas A&M 78, Arkansas 57
FAR WEST
Nebraska 66, Washington 65
Southern Utah 78, Abilene Christian 70
UCLA 80, Wisconsin 60
