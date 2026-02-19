Live Radio
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

February 19, 2026, 12:44 AM

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albuquerque High 62, Rio Grande 26

Cibola 0, Farmington 0

Crownpoint 67, Wingate 41

Las Cruces 58, Alamogordo 31

Navajo Prep 50, Tohatchi 35

Newcomb 61, Zuni 47

Ramah 50, Rehoboth 34

Springer 59, New Mexico School for the Deaf 4

Volcano Vista 55, Cleveland 48

