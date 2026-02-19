Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
LHSAA Playoffs=
Bi-District=
Division I Select=
Chapelle 45, Carencro 30
Division II Non-Select=
Iota 58, Bossier 44
Division III Select=
Amite 60, Slaughter 39
Division IV Select=
Central Private 56, Riverside Academy 46
Opelousas Catholic 44, St. Frederick Catholic 28
St. Martin’s 43, St. John 31
Westminster Christian 51, Hanson Memorial 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.