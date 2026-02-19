Live Radio
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

February 19, 2026, 12:44 AM

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

LHSAA Playoffs=

Bi-District=

Division I Select=

Chapelle 45, Carencro 30

Division II Non-Select=

Iota 58, Bossier 44

Division III Select=

Amite 60, Slaughter 39

Division IV Select=

Central Private 56, Riverside Academy 46

Opelousas Catholic 44, St. Frederick Catholic 28

St. Martin’s 43, St. John 31

Westminster Christian 51, Hanson Memorial 50

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

