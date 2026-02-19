Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= LHSAA Playoffs= Bi-District= Division I Select= Chapelle 45, Carencro 30 Division II Non-Select= Iota 58, Bossier 44…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

LHSAA Playoffs=

Bi-District=

Division I Select=

Chapelle 45, Carencro 30

Division II Non-Select=

Iota 58, Bossier 44

Division III Select=

Amite 60, Slaughter 39

Division IV Select=

Central Private 56, Riverside Academy 46

Opelousas Catholic 44, St. Frederick Catholic 28

St. Martin’s 43, St. John 31

Westminster Christian 51, Hanson Memorial 50

