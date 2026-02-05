Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Andrew Jackson Academy 58, Holly Hill Academy 32 Blue Ridge 49, Seneca 34 Cheraw 52, Central 50…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrew Jackson Academy 58, Holly Hill Academy 32

Blue Ridge 49, Seneca 34

Cheraw 52, Central 50

Chesterfield 55, York Prep 16

Crestwood 45, Hartsville 40

Goose Creek 55, Berkeley 47

Great Falls 70, Midlands STEM Charter 20

Greer Middle College 39, Chapman 25

Lake Marion 60, Whale Branch 36

Lancaster 42, Dreher 31

Liberty 43, Greenville Technical Charter 37

Mauldin 74, Easley 4

Military Magnet Academy 103, Baptist Hill 11

Rock Hill 71, Indian Land 27

Spring Valley 45, Westwood 41

St. John’s 66, Cross 29

Summerville 33, James Island 26

Thornwell 34, GREEN Upstate 26

West Ashley 49, Fort Dorchester 40

Wilson 57, Lower Richland 41

Woodmont 57, T.L. Hanna 46

Woodruff 46, Broome 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.