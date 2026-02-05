Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrew Jackson Academy 58, Holly Hill Academy 32
Blue Ridge 49, Seneca 34
Cheraw 52, Central 50
Chesterfield 55, York Prep 16
Crestwood 45, Hartsville 40
Goose Creek 55, Berkeley 47
Great Falls 70, Midlands STEM Charter 20
Greer Middle College 39, Chapman 25
Lake Marion 60, Whale Branch 36
Lancaster 42, Dreher 31
Liberty 43, Greenville Technical Charter 37
Mauldin 74, Easley 4
Military Magnet Academy 103, Baptist Hill 11
Rock Hill 71, Indian Land 27
Spring Valley 45, Westwood 41
St. John’s 66, Cross 29
Summerville 33, James Island 26
Thornwell 34, GREEN Upstate 26
West Ashley 49, Fort Dorchester 40
Wilson 57, Lower Richland 41
Woodmont 57, T.L. Hanna 46
Woodruff 46, Broome 32
