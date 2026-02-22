Wallabies prop James Slipper scores a try in his 200th Super Rugby match

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Wallabies prop James Slipper led the ACT Brumbies onto the field Sunday for their match…

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Wallabies prop James Slipper led the ACT Brumbies onto the field Sunday for their match against the Crusaders to become the first Australian and the second player to play 200 Super Rugby games, marking the occasion with a try.

Slipper scored his 11th try in Super Rugby in the 30th minute, contributing to a 50-24 win over the defending champion Crusaders, the Brumbies’ first in Christchurch in 26 years. He was replaced after 53 minutes.

“We’re super-stoked to be able to do it for big Jimmy (Slipper) on his 200th and he got a try to show for it as well,” Brumbies captain Ryan Lonergan said.

Only former All Blacks prop Wyatt Crockett, who played 202 matches for the Crusaders, has played more than Slipper, who remains surprisingly fit at 36. Slipper will break that record — if he plays every match — when the Brumbies play the Fijian Drua on March 14.

Slipper made his Super Rugby debut for the Queensland Reds against the New South Wales Waratahs on Feb. 13, 2010. Rhys van Nek who propped the Brumbies’ scrum with Slipper on Sunday was only 10 when the veteran made his debut.

Slipper went on to play 104 times for the Reds before joining the Brumbies in 2019, playing his 96th match Sunday for the Canberra-based team. He made his test debut against England in 2010 and went on to play 151 test matches, placing him third on the all-time list behind Alun Wyn-Jones of Wales and Sam Whitelock of New Zealand, both also retired.

Slipper scored his first test try in his 94th test and in 2024 surpassed George Gregan’s record of 139 tests for Australia.

“He is one of the most respected players in Australian rugby and reaching 200 Super Rugby games is a huge achievement,” Brumbies head coach Stephen Larkham said. “He continues to set the standard with how he prepares, how he trains and how he competes.”

A milestone-game try

Slipper showed skill and vision in scoring his first half try Sunday. He first provided a good ball to fullback Andy Muirhead who breached the Crusaders’ defense, then ran off the shoulder of lock Cadeyrn Neville to score in the left corner.

The Brumbies scored eight tries to four. The last time they beat the Crusaders in Christchurch current head coach Stephen Larkham was at flyhalf. Only three of the Brumbies’ starters were born when that win was achieved.

The win “is up there as one of the best,” Slipper told Australian television. “We knocked off the Blues at Eden Park last year, and that’s a bit of a hoodoo for us. Like most Aussie teams, (we’ve) come here, and we put up a fight, but we never get the chocolates.

“So, for today to come away with a result, and the way it ended up is a big result for us.

“But one thing I know, I’ve been around a while now, you know, you’ve got to be playing your best rugby towards the end of the season, and that’s what the Crusaders do really well. They seem to come home really strong so that’s our challenge.”

The Brumbies are now 2-0 for the season ahead of a home match next week against the Auckland-based Blues.

”We’ve been to Perth and we’ve come to Christchurch and haven’t played at home yet so coming away with two games has built our confidence,” Slipper said.

The Crusaders are 0-2 after a first-up loss to the Dunedin-based Highlanders.

Their loss Sunday — the second heaviest at home — resulted from a lack of discipline and threadbare backline defense.

The Brumbies forwards struggled at times against the Crusaders, especially in lineouts but their backs were devastating in fine conditions on a hard ground. Slipper was prominent around the field.

“Every time (Slipper) speaks, whether it’s in a huddle or in a team meeting space, everyone listens and takes the advice on board and then he backs that up with consistent performance,” Larkham said prior to the match. “He’s still playing as good as he’s ever played in his career and still loving his rugby. It’s a pleasure to coach him and the boys love being around him.”

Sunday’s match was one of two trans-Tasman contests in Super Rugby’s second round. The Blues beat the Western Force 42-32 in Perth, Australia on Saturday after trailing 17-14 at halftime and the Brumbies squared the ledger on Sunday.

