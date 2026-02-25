Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= SCHSL Playoffs= Third Round= Class AA= Lower State= Atlantic Collegiate 55, Lake Marion 25 Timberland 45, Marion…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

SCHSL Playoffs=

Third Round=

Class AA=

Lower State=

Atlantic Collegiate 55, Lake Marion 25

Timberland 45, Marion 32

Upper State=

Andrew Jackson 52, Blacksburg 36

Landrum 63, Clinton 37

Class AAA=

Lower State=

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 43, Fox Creek 28

W.J. Keenan 43, Dillon 35

Upper State=

St. Joseph 59, Woodruff 8

Class AAAAA Division II=

Lower State=

Berkeley 58, North Myrtle Beach 52

Goose Creek 59, Chapin 34

Upper State=

Gaffney 57, Greenwood 53

SCISA State Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Class A=

Richard Winn Academy 50, Holly Hill Academy 42

___

