Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
SCHSL Playoffs=
Third Round=
Class AA=
Lower State=
Atlantic Collegiate 55, Lake Marion 25
Timberland 45, Marion 32
Upper State=
Andrew Jackson 52, Blacksburg 36
Landrum 63, Clinton 37
Class AAA=
Lower State=
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 43, Fox Creek 28
W.J. Keenan 43, Dillon 35
Upper State=
St. Joseph 59, Woodruff 8
Class AAAAA Division II=
Lower State=
Berkeley 58, North Myrtle Beach 52
Goose Creek 59, Chapin 34
Upper State=
Gaffney 57, Greenwood 53
SCISA State Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Class A=
Richard Winn Academy 50, Holly Hill Academy 42
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.