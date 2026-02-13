Team Canada women’s hockey captain Marie-Philip Poulin returns to practice after missing 2 games

MILAN (AP) — Marie-Philip Poulin expressed relief after rejoining her Canadian teammates for practice on Friday, but the player nicknamed…

MILAN (AP) — Marie-Philip Poulin expressed relief after rejoining her Canadian teammates for practice on Friday, but the player nicknamed “Captain Clutch” isn’t sure if she will be available for the women’s hockey quarterfinal against Germany.

Poulin revealed she felt what s he called “a tweak” in her right knee during the first period of a 5-1 win over Czechia on Monday. Though she is still experiencing soreness, Poulin said she is feeling better.

“We’ll see. It’s daily, obviously,” Poulin said following an hourlong practice, and after she skated on her own a day earlier. “I was excited to skate today.”

The 34-year-old’s presence on the ice provided a boost to Canada entering the quarterfinal knockout stage as it faces Germany on Saturday.

And it comes at a time the Canadians face questions as to whether they can repeat as Olympic champions after finishing second in Group A — behind the United States.

Poulin is among the most accomplished players in the women’s game. She is making her fifth Olympic appearance and earned her nickname for scoring three Olympic gold medal-winning goals. Poulin’s 17 Olympic goals are one short of matching Canada’s record held by Hayley Wickenheiser.

Poulin missed the team’s two final preliminary-round games, including a 5-0 loss to the United States, which is the Canadian women’s worst loss in Olympic play and the first time they’ve been blanked in a game.

“You itched to be out there no matter what,” Poulin said, as to whether the loss to the U.S. spurred her return. “It’s part of it. I think, obviously, you never want to miss those games. But again, I’m surrounded with great people. It’s a team sport. And the girls stepped up.”

Poulin was hurt after being checked by Kristyna Kaltounkova, who was penalized for an illegal hit. She returned to the ice briefly before heading back to the bench while favoring her right leg.

“I would be lying if I didn’t think that,” Poulin said as to whether she feared her tournament was over. “You want to be 100%, and obviously it’s never fun. You don’t want to think that way.”

Poulin was among the first players on the ice for practice and spent the first 10 minutes skating on her own and taking shots, while at times shaking and testing her right leg.

“I don’t think there’s anybody in this event that I’d want having back to our lineup more than Poulin,” coach Troy Ryan.

“You can even just see the look in her eyes. She’s just waiting to get back, waiting for the right opportunity,” Ryan added. “And we want to make sure we manage it. That we’re setting her up for success and our team up for when she does come back.”

Forward Blayre Turnbull wasn’t surprised in seeing No. 29 back skating.

“Nothing would keep her off the ice. So we knew it was just a matter of time that she’d be back out with us,” Turnbull said. “I think we’re all pretty happy that it’s happening as quickly as it is.”

