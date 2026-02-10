Tampa Bay Rays and pitcher Nick Martinez finalize $13 million, 1-year contract

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Nick Martinez and the Tampa Bay Rays finalized their $13 million, one-year contract on Tuesday.…

The 35-year-old pitcher gets a $9 million salary this season, and the deal includes a $20 million mutual option for 2027 with a $4 million buyout payable on Dec. 15.

Martinez went 11-14 with a 4.45 ERA in 26 starts and 14 relief appearances for Cincinnati last year. The right-hander threw a career-high 165 2/3 innings.

Tampa Bay had a 77-85 record in 2025, its second consecutive losing season. The team signed left-hander Steven Matz to a $15 million, two-year contract and traded right-hander Shane Baz to Baltimore in December.

Martinez was selected by Texas in the 18th round of the 2011 amateur draft out of Fordham. He made his major league debut with the Rangers in 2014.

He pitched in Japan for four seasons before signing with the San Diego Padres in March 2022.

Martinez is 48-59 with a 4.16 ERA in 151 relief appearances and 129 starts over eight years in the majors. He had his best season in 2024, when he went 10-7 with a career-low 3.10 ERA in 42 games with the Reds.

Right-hander Manuel Rodríguez, recovering from right elbow surgery on Aug. 8, was put on the 60-day injured list to open a roster spot.

