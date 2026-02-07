Super Bowl Betting Promos: Best Sportsbook offers for Seahawks-Patriots Showdown

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

We recommend signing up on multiple sportsbook apps. First, there are welcome offers available to new customers. You’ll also be able to shop for the best odds and Super Bowl betting promos.

Leading Super Bowl Betting Promos for the Game

Sam Darnold and the Seahawks are favored on Sunday. The game begins at 6:30 pm ET in Santa Clara, California. Plenty of fans are still taking the Patriots, but Drake Maye needs to not have any issues with his shoulder injury. Use the following betting promos for the Super Bowl to make your bets on moneylines, spreads, totals and props.

Grab $300 in Bonus Bets on DraftKings Sportsbook







Activate this DraftKings promo and place your first $5 bet with minimum odds of -500. A winning bet will release a $300 bonus.

Then, use a 30% same-game parlay boost, opt-in to the King of the End Zone (win a share of $4 million in bonus bets) and bet during the game with Live Millions (receive a portion of $5 million in prizes).

Unlock $1,500 First Bet with the BetMGM Bonus Code







Place your favorite Super Bowl wager with the first-bet offer on BetMGM. If it loses, you’ll receive a bonus refund up to $1,500. New customers in NJ, PA, MI and WV can win a $10 bet instead to gain a $150 bonus.

There is a “Second Chance” promo for the first touchdown of the Super Bowl. Bet on Kenneth Walker III, Jaxon Smith-Njigba or another player to be the first in the end zone and get cash back if they score second.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Claim $250 Bet Match

The Caesars Sportsbook promo activates a $250 bet match. The outcome of your first bet doesn’t matter, so the bonus is guaranteed.

Opt-in to Super Bowl LX Bonus Bet Bonanza to win up to a $60,000 bonus. And check out multiple odds boosts for select bets. For example, the odds for Stefon Diggs to record over 4.5 receptions and a touchdown have been increased to +400.

Bet365 Bonus Code Releases $100 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net







A $5 wager with the bet365 bonus code will release a guaranteed $100 bonus. The other option is a $1,000 safety net, so you can make a hefty wager and get a bonus refund after a loss.

It has a 50% same-game parlay boost that can be used toward your own parlay, in addition to boosts for certain parlays. The odds for Maye to have 300+ pass yards, 30+ rush yards and 1+ pass TDs are boosted to +1400.

Use $1,000 First Bet or $100 Bonus with theScore Bet Promo Code







There is another first-bet offer on theScore Bet. Wager up to $1,000 on the Super Bowl and get a bonus if it doesn’t win. A bet $10, win $100 bonus is available for new customers in NJ, PA, MI and WV.

Score $200 Super Bowl Bonus on FanDuel Sportsbook







Gain a $200 bonus by winning a $5 bet with this FanDuel promo. The app has an NFL Super Bowl Profit Boost and $6 Million Touchdown Jackpot for users. Score a bonus for betting on the player who scores the first or last touchdown of the game.

Get $210 Fantasy Bonus on Betr in Other States







There are still multiple states that haven’t legalized sportsbook apps, but you can still get in on the action with daily fantasy. Register with the Betr promo code to redeem a $210 bonus for Super Bowl picks. Use this bonus to make entries on passing yards, touchdowns, receptions and other stats.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.