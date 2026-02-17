Sports on TV for Wednesday, Feb. 18

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, Feb. 18 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6 p.m. BTN — Rutgers…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, Feb. 18

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Penn St.

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Butler at Georgetown

7 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Wake Forest

CBSSN — Dayton at George Mason

ESPN — Arkansas at Alabama

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Tennessee

ESPNU — UAB at Temple

SECN — Mississippi at Texas A&M

TNT — Creighton at UConn

8 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Northwestern

TRUTV — DePaul at Seton Hall

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Utah at West Virginia

9 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Georgia Tech

CBSSN — Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at Seattle

ESPN — BYU at Arizona

ESPN2 — Auburn at Mississippi St.

ESPNU — Murray St. at Illinois St.

NBCSN — Kansas at Oklahoma St.

PEACOCK — Kansas at Oklahoma St.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Missouri

TNT — St. John’s at Marquette

10 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Southern Cal

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Boise St. at Utah St.

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Colorado St. at UNLV

ESPN2 — Gonzaga at San Francisco

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

NBCSN — UConn at Villanova

PEACOCK — UConn at Villanova

GOLF

10 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Honda LPGA Thailand, First Round, Siam Country Club (Old Course), Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand

5 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: Magical Kenya Open presented by absa, Karen Country Club, Nairobi, Kenya

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Atlético de Madrid at Club Brugge

5:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Philadelphia Union at Defence Force FC, First Round – Leg 1

7:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: FC Cincinnati at O&M FC, First Round – Leg 1

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Delray Beach-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Doha-ATP & Dubai-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — Doha-ATP & Dubai-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — Doha-ATP & Dubai-WTA Quarterfinals

_____

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.