Sports on TV for Wednesday, Feb. 18

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, Feb. 18
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Penn St.
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Butler at Georgetown
7 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Wake Forest
CBSSN — Dayton at George Mason
ESPN — Arkansas at Alabama
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Tennessee
ESPNU — UAB at Temple
SECN — Mississippi at Texas A&M
TNT — Creighton at UConn
8 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Northwestern
TRUTV — DePaul at Seton Hall
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Utah at West Virginia
9 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Georgia Tech
CBSSN — Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at Seattle
ESPN — BYU at Arizona
ESPN2 — Auburn at Mississippi St.
ESPNU — Murray St. at Illinois St.
NBCSN — Kansas at Oklahoma St.
PEACOCK — Kansas at Oklahoma St.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Missouri
TNT — St. John’s at Marquette
10 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Southern Cal
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Boise St. at Utah St.
11 p.m.
CBSSN — Colorado St. at UNLV
ESPN2 — Gonzaga at San Francisco
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
NBCSN — UConn at Villanova
PEACOCK — UConn at Villanova
GOLF
10 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Honda LPGA Thailand, First Round, Siam Country Club (Old Course), Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
5 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: Magical Kenya Open presented by absa, Karen Country Club, Nairobi, Kenya
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Atlético de Madrid at Club Brugge
5:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Philadelphia Union at Defence Force FC, First Round – Leg 1
7:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: FC Cincinnati at O&M FC, First Round – Leg 1
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Delray Beach-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Doha-ATP & Dubai-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — Doha-ATP & Dubai-WTA Quarterfinals
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — Doha-ATP & Dubai-WTA Quarterfinals
_____
