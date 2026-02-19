Sports on TV for Friday, Feb. 20

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, Feb. 20
AHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Toronto at Cleveland
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Echopark Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
5 p.m.
CW — NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series: Qualifying, Echopark Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
8 p.m.
FS1 — TCU at UCLA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Akron at Ball St.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — VCU at Saint Louis
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Siena at Merrimack
FOX — Indiana at Purdue
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio)
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
SECN — Florida at Georgia
8:45 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Auburn
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — LSU at Oklahoma
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan St.
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Penn St.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Northeastern at UConn
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
ACCN — Johns Hopkins at North Carolina
COLLEGE WRESTLING
7 p.m.
ACCN — Cornell at NC State
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: Magical Kenya Open presented by absa, Second Round, Karen Country Club, Nairobi, Kenya
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Second Round, The Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, Calif.
10:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Honda LPGA Thailand, Third Round, Siam Country Club (Old Course), Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
4:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: Magical Kenya Open presented by absa, Third Round, Karen Country Club, Nairobi, Kenya
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: N.Y. Yankees vs. Baltimore, Sarasota, Fla.
3 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: San Diego vs. Seattle, Peoria, Ariz.
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — Dallas at Minnesota
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers
NBL BASKETBALL
5:30 a.m.
NBATV — Adelaide at Perth
RUGBY (MEN’S)
4:05 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Penrith at Wests
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Delray Beach-ATP & Rio de Janeiro-ATP Quarterfinals; Doha-ATP & Dubai-WTA Semifinals
UNRIVALED BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Phantom vs. Laces, Miami
TRUTV — Phantom vs. Laces, Miami
8:45 p.m.
TNT — Hive vs. Rose, Miami
TRUTV — Hive vs. Rose, Miami
_____
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.