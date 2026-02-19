Sports on TV for Friday, Feb. 20

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Feb. 20 AHL HOCKEY 7 p.m. NHLN — Toronto at…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Feb. 20

AHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at Cleveland

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Echopark Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

5 p.m.

CW — NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series: Qualifying, Echopark Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FS1 — TCU at UCLA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Akron at Ball St.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — VCU at Saint Louis

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Siena at Merrimack

FOX — Indiana at Purdue

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio)

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Georgia

8:45 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Auburn

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — LSU at Oklahoma

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan St.

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Penn St.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Northeastern at UConn

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ACCN — Johns Hopkins at North Carolina

COLLEGE WRESTLING

7 p.m.

ACCN — Cornell at NC State

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Magical Kenya Open presented by absa, Second Round, Karen Country Club, Nairobi, Kenya

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Second Round, The Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, Calif.

10:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Honda LPGA Thailand, Third Round, Siam Country Club (Old Course), Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand

4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: Magical Kenya Open presented by absa, Third Round, Karen Country Club, Nairobi, Kenya

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: N.Y. Yankees vs. Baltimore, Sarasota, Fla.

3 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: San Diego vs. Seattle, Peoria, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Minnesota

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers

NBL BASKETBALL

5:30 a.m.

NBATV — Adelaide at Perth

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4:05 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Penrith at Wests

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Delray Beach-ATP & Rio de Janeiro-ATP Quarterfinals; Doha-ATP & Dubai-WTA Semifinals

UNRIVALED BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Phantom vs. Laces, Miami

TRUTV — Phantom vs. Laces, Miami

8:45 p.m.

TNT — Hive vs. Rose, Miami

TRUTV — Hive vs. Rose, Miami

_____

