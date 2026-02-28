All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 47 33 13 1 0 67 135 89…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 47 33 13 1 0 67 135 89 Evansville 45 24 15 1 5 54 115 108 Pensacola 46 23 16 5 2 53 130 137 Roanoke 46 24 19 2 1 51 137 129 Huntsville 45 22 17 5 1 50 138 120 Knoxville 45 22 19 1 3 48 115 126 Birmingham 46 21 19 1 5 48 129 141 Quad City 46 20 21 4 1 45 123 137 Macon 44 19 19 3 3 44 100 118 Fayetteville 44 19 20 4 1 43 105 122

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Pensacola 3, Macon 1

Knoxville 3, Fayetteville 1

Evansville 4, Birmingham 3

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Macon 1

Roanoke 6, Knoxville 5

Quad City 4, Evansville 1

Birmingham 4, Pensacola 1

Peoria 6, Huntsville 3

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 6 p.m.

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Huntsville at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

