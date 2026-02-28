All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|47
|33
|13
|1
|0
|67
|135
|89
|Evansville
|45
|24
|15
|1
|5
|54
|115
|108
|Pensacola
|46
|23
|16
|5
|2
|53
|130
|137
|Roanoke
|46
|24
|19
|2
|1
|51
|137
|129
|Huntsville
|45
|22
|17
|5
|1
|50
|138
|120
|Knoxville
|45
|22
|19
|1
|3
|48
|115
|126
|Birmingham
|46
|21
|19
|1
|5
|48
|129
|141
|Quad City
|46
|20
|21
|4
|1
|45
|123
|137
|Macon
|44
|19
|19
|3
|3
|44
|100
|118
|Fayetteville
|44
|19
|20
|4
|1
|43
|105
|122
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Pensacola 3, Macon 1
Knoxville 3, Fayetteville 1
Evansville 4, Birmingham 3
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville 5, Macon 1
Roanoke 6, Knoxville 5
Quad City 4, Evansville 1
Birmingham 4, Pensacola 1
Peoria 6, Huntsville 3
Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville at Macon, 6 p.m.
Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Huntsville at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
