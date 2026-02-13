All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 42 31 10 1 0 63 123 77…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 42 31 10 1 0 63 123 77 Huntsville 40 22 12 5 1 50 128 102 Pensacola 39 21 12 5 1 48 113 113 Evansville 40 20 14 1 5 46 102 98 Roanoke 41 20 18 2 1 43 112 112 Quad City 42 18 19 4 1 41 110 124 Knoxville 38 18 17 1 2 39 90 101 Birmingham 40 17 18 1 4 39 108 130 Macon 38 16 16 3 3 38 89 101 Fayetteville 38 16 17 4 1 37 86 103

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Peoria 7, Quad City 4

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Roanoke 3

Birmingham 5, Macon 2

Evansville 1, Huntsville 0

Quad City 2, Peoria 1

Pensacola at Roanoke, ppd

Fayetteville at Knoxville, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Macon at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Huntsville at Birmingham, 2 p.m.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.