All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|42
|31
|10
|1
|0
|63
|123
|77
|Huntsville
|40
|22
|12
|5
|1
|50
|128
|102
|Pensacola
|39
|21
|12
|5
|1
|48
|113
|113
|Evansville
|40
|20
|14
|1
|5
|46
|102
|98
|Roanoke
|41
|20
|18
|2
|1
|43
|112
|112
|Quad City
|42
|18
|19
|4
|1
|41
|110
|124
|Knoxville
|38
|18
|17
|1
|2
|39
|90
|101
|Birmingham
|40
|17
|18
|1
|4
|39
|108
|130
|Macon
|38
|16
|16
|3
|3
|38
|89
|101
|Fayetteville
|38
|16
|17
|4
|1
|37
|86
|103
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Peoria 7, Quad City 4
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville 4, Roanoke 3
Birmingham 5, Macon 2
Evansville 1, Huntsville 0
Quad City 2, Peoria 1
Pensacola at Roanoke, ppd
Fayetteville at Knoxville, ppd
Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Macon at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Huntsville, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Huntsville at Birmingham, 2 p.m.
