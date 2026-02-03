Serbia forward Birmančević joins Getafe on loan from Sparta Prague

PRAGUE (AP) — Serbia forward Veljko Birmančević has moved from Sparta Prague to Getafe in La Liga on loan until…

PRAGUE (AP) — Serbia forward Veljko Birmančević has moved from Sparta Prague to Getafe in La Liga on loan until the end of the season.

The Czech club announced the move late Monday. The deal includes an option for Getafe to sign Birmančević permanently. Financial details were not given.

Getave sits 17th in the Spanish league, a point above the relegation zone.

The 27-year-old Birmančević has 37 goals and 21 assists in 109 matches in all competitions since he joined Sparta before the 2023-24 season. He has eight goals and four assists this season.

Birmančević previously played for Toulouse and Malmö. His stay with Sparta was plagued by injuries.

