ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: $100 Bonus for Sports Prediction Markets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get a deposit match by signing up with the ProphetX promo code WTOP. Register here on the first sports prediction exchange in the US with this welcome offer.









New customers who apply the ProphetX promo code will receive a 20% deposit match. Collect up to $100 to use toward NBA, PGA, Winter Olympic Games and college basketball predictions.

It’s a Commodity Futures Trading Commission license pending prediction market. Sports fans at least 19 years old and snag this deposit match. Keep in mind that the offer isn’t valid in AL, CO, ID, LA, MI, MT, NV, NJ and TN. The Prophet 101 guide explains how you can get the best prices for your favorite games and events.

Sign up here to use the ProphetX and get a $100 bonus for sports predictions.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP for NBA Wednesday

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 20% Deposit Match Up to $100 In-App Promotions Earn 1% Commission on All Markets Terms and Conditions 19+ and Over 40 States Bonus Last Verified On February 11, 2026

Begin making predictions on the full slate of NBA matchups on Wednesday. The home page will display spreads, moneylines and totals. Select a certain game to view more markets, including player props.

The Knicks will be facing the 76ers on ESPN at 7:30 pm ET. The Sixers (-126) are favored, with a total set at 222.5 points. Create a parlay by adding predictions for Tyrese Maxey, OG Anunoby, Jalen Brunson, Joel Embiid and other players.

It will be followed by the Spurs vs. Warriors. The bonus from this offer will be Prophet Cash, which can be exchanged for real money. However, you’ll also have the opportunity to make trades with Prophet Points. These can be used in free mode and have no monetary value. Try following along with NBA games to find chances to make trades and secure a profit as the action unfolds.

Grab $100 Bonus with the ProphetX Promo Code

Remove the house edge with this prediction market. It says that 46% of users are profitable, compared to just 2% on sportsbook apps. There’s a guide on the app for new players, along with rules. First, take these steps to claim a deposit match:

Click here to use the ProphetX promo code WTOP. Enter your email address and phone number. Confirm the code sent to your phone. Make sure your account information is correct. Add Prophet Cash using online banking or a debit card with the 20% match.

Score the max $100 bonus by making a $500 deposit.

Odds for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

There’s a tab on the app that displays the most traded events. Right now, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is a popular option. Use this time to pick any golfer to win the tournament.

Scottie Scheffler is the favorite with odds at +320. He is followed by Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Chris Gotterup, Harris English and Xander Shcauffele. Go to “My Plays” to view all your open plays and settled parlays.

Sign up through the links above to use the ProphetX promo code WTOP. New customers can start with a 20% deposit match and gain up to a $100 bonus for sports predictions.