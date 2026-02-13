New England Sportswatch Daily Listings

Maine at Duke — ACCNX
California at Boston College — ACCN
Bucknell at Boston University — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports
Yale at Harvard — ESPNU
Boston University at Bucknell — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports
Boston University at South Carolina — SECN+
