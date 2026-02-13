New England Sportswatch Daily Listings

Maine at Duke — ACCNX California at Boston College — ACCN Bucknell at Boston University — ESPN app, ESPN Select,…

Maine at Duke — ACCNX

California at Boston College — ACCN

Bucknell at Boston University — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports

Yale at Harvard — ESPNU

Boston University at Bucknell — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports

Boston University at South Carolina — SECN+

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

