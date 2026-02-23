Michigan Sportswatch Daily Listings

Live Radio
The Associated Press

February 23, 2026, 12:24 PM

Miami (OH) at Eastern Michigan — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Western Michigan at Bowling Green — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Minnesota at Michigan — BTN

Detroit at Atlanta — Gray Media, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports, MLB.TV

