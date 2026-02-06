Los Angeles takes on conference rival Golden State

Golden State Warriors (28-24, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (30-19, fifth in the Western Conference) Los…

Golden State Warriors (28-24, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (30-19, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brandin Podziemski and the Golden State Warriors take on Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers in Western Conference action.

The Lakers are 4-6 against Pacific Division opponents. Los Angeles is fifth in the Western Conference with 51.8 points per game in the paint led by Deandre Ayton averaging 11.8.

The Warriors have gone 18-14 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is the NBA leader averaging 16.5 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.5% from downtown. Stephen Curry leads the team averaging 4.5 makes while shooting 39.1% from 3-point range.

The Lakers make 49.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (47.0%). The Warriors average 115.9 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 116.2 the Lakers allow to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Warriors won 119-109 in the last meeting on Oct. 22. Jimmy Butler III led the Warriors with 31 points, and Doncic led the Lakers with 43 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 33.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

Podziemski is averaging 11.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Warriors. Moses Moody is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-3, averaging 115.9 points, 42.6 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 116.6 points, 41.0 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 11.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Luka Doncic: day to day (leg), Adou Thiero: out (knee).

Warriors: Jimmy Butler III: out for season (knee), Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (illness), LJ Cryer: day to day (hamstring), Stephen Curry: day to day (knee), Seth Curry: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

