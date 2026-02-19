Zimbabwe beat Sri Lanka and join West Indies in finishing T20 World Cup group stage unbeaten

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Brian Bennett finished what captain Sikandar Raza started as Zimbabwe beat Sri Lanka by six…

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Brian Bennett finished what captain Sikandar Raza started as Zimbabwe beat Sri Lanka by six wickets to head into the T20 World Cup Super Eights unbeaten on Thursday.

Zimbabwe topped a Group B including former champions Sri Lanka and Australia.

Zimbabwe will meet the West Indies in their Super Eights opener in Mumbai on Monday. Sri Lanka will host England in Pallekele on Saturday.

West Indies also completed the group stage undefeated after dismissing Italy for 123 and winning by 42 runs in Kolkata.

Afghanistan was playing Canada in Chennai in Thursday’s last match to wrap up Group D. Both teams had already failed to advance.

Bennett still unbeaten

Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka had already booked their Super Eights spots after both dominated Australia, and still entertained. Sri Lanka opted to bat first and notched 178-7 and Zimbabwe overhauled it with 182-4 and three balls to spare.

“I don’t think anyone gave us a chance (of reaching the Super Eights),” captain Raza said. “To win everyone’s hearts and respect, it is a good position to be in. If we can win two out of three games who knows what can happen. Everyone loves an underdog story.”

Zimbabwe was behind the chase for most of the game until Raza hit four sixes and two boundaries in 45 off 26 balls to catch up with the asking rate. When Raza and Tashinga Musekiwa fell to leg-spinner Dushan Hemantha in the 19th over, Sri Lanka supporters suddenly had new hope.

But Tony Munyonga hit a six to start the last over and Bennett’s eighth boundary finished off Zimbabwe’s third win over Sri Lanka in the last five months.

Opening batter Bennett anchored the chase and was unbeaten on 63 off 48. He still hasn’t been dismissed in the World Cup after scoring 48 against Oman and 64 against Australia.

Sri Lanka’s total was held up again by Pathum Nissanka, who backed up his unbeaten 100 against Australia with 62 off 41 including eight boundaries.

Pavan Rathnayake hit two sixes and three boundaries in a 25-ball 44 to help Sri Lanka to a competitive total.

“We need to be more confident in the field. I felt that is what we lacked today,” Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said. “Hopefully we come with a better attitude the next time.”

West Indies has Hope

Italy and the West Indies struggled on what appeared to be a good batting pitch at Eden Gardens.

West Indies captain Shai Hope starred with 75 off 46 balls, his second straight World Cup half-century, and the next best score was Ben Manenti’s 26 for Italy.

West Indies defended a sub-par 165. Italy lost three wickets in the powerplay thanks to medium-pacer Matthew Forde, and pacer Shamar Joseph limited Italy in the middle and death overs with 4-30. Joseph also took four catches.

Hope kept the West Indies from floundering, opening the batting and hitting four sixes and six boundaries until he was bowled by Crishan Kalugamage in the 16th over.

In the Super Eights, the West Indies will face 2024 champion India, 2024 runner-up South Africa, and Zimbabwe, which knocked out Australia.

“We’ll have to find ways to be more forceful when the crunch time comes,” Hope said. “We have batting depth but we need to be smart. Need to be clinical with strokeplay. Need to capitalize on deliveries. (We’re) in good shape going into the Super Eights.”

Italy finished its maiden World Cup appearance with plaudits after stunning Nepal and losing to England narrowly, Scotland and the West Indies. Captain Harry Manenti said he was proud of their ability to stay in the fight.

“We haven’t played the perfect game despite showing promise in moments,” Manenti said. “It’s important for all associate nations to be funded and well looked after, which is tough. If we keep getting support from the ICC, if we get more cricket, we’ll get more competitive. Lack of games have hurt us (but) the more we play the higher are the chances to close out games like this.”

