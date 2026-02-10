Hilary Knight ties US women’s hockey record for most career Olympic points

MILAN (AP) — Hilary Knight has tied the U.S. women’s hockey career scoring record at the Olympics. Knight assisted on…

MILAN (AP) — Hilary Knight has tied the U.S. women’s hockey career scoring record at the Olympics.

Knight assisted on Caroline Harvey’s opening goal against Canada on Tuesday night to give her 32 points at the Olympics. That matches Jenny Potter, who played at four from 1998-2010.

The U.S. captain was retroactively given the assist upon video review more than 90 minutes after Harvey scored early in the game.

Knight is playing in her team-record fifth Olympics at the Milan Cortina Games and already had tied Natalie Darwitz and Katie King for the most goals on this stage with 14. The next one will give Knight sole possession of that record.

The 36-year-old face of U.S. women’s hockey also holds records for the most goals and points by any player at the world championships.

Knight has previously announced this will be her final Olympics, though the Seattle Torrent captain intends to continue her career in the PWHL.

