Henderson makes season debut for Portland after hamstring injury

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Scoot Henderson made his season debut for the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night after recovering from a torn left hamstring.

Henderson was injured during an offseason workout in September. He was originally expected to miss four to six weeks, but he didn’t start non-contact basketball activities until December. He began full practice two weeks ago.

Henderson entered the game against the Memphis Grizzlies with 7:39 left in the first quarter to cheers from the home crowd. Blazers coach Tiago Splitter said before the game his minutes would be limited.

Henderson played 21 minutes, finishing with 11 points and nine assists in a 135-115 Portland victory.

“He was a big part of the vision that we had during the summer, and no we kind of get him super late in the season. He’s going to have a couple of games her to be his preseason,” Splitter said before the game.

Henderson, in his third NBA season, hadn’t played in a game since March 27, 2025. He averaged 13.3 points, 5.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds over his first two seasons.

Henderson was expected to take on a greater role with Portland this season following the departure of Anfernee Simons, who was traded to the Boston Celtics in July in exchange for Jrue Holiday.

The Blazers could use Henderson. The team had lost six straight going into the game against the game against the Grizzlies.

“I’m just trying to get back out there so we can get some more wins going into the second half of the season,” Henderson told reporters earlier this week.

Portland has been short-handed at guard. Holiday returned last month after missing 27 games with a right calf injury and Blake Wesley also recently returned after fracturing a bone in his right foot.

Henderson said that he realizes it will take time to integrate with the team after missing so much time.

“I try not to think about that too much, but that is something that’s going to be a challenge, I think,” he said. “But I’m the player that kind of just can be thrown in any type of the fire and understand the role, and understand what I bring to the table, and have confidence in that role. So my teammates believe in me and coming back, and that’s all I can ask for.”

Henderson spent two years with the G League Ignite before he was selected with the third overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

