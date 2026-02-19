Healthy again, Cade Horton looking for a big second season with the Chicago Cubs

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Cade Horton was a breakout performer for the Chicago Cubs last year. In the aftermath of…

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Cade Horton was a breakout performer for the Chicago Cubs last year. In the aftermath of his successful rookie season, Horton went to work.

More on his mental approach than anything else.

“I think it was more just focusing on my process,” Horton said. “I think you could look at my year and (be) like, ‘Wow, you had a great year.’ Guess what, I gotta go do it again. And so just focusing on the process as opposed to going out and pitching for results was the biggest thing for me this offseason.”

Horton’s continued development is crucial for Chicago as it tries to build on last season, when it was eliminated by Milwaukee in a five-game NL Division Series. The Cubs acquired Edward Cabrera in a January trade with Miami and re-signed Shota Imanaga with a $22,025,000 qualifying offer, but Horton just might be the ace of their deep rotation.

“Obviously he got a lot of confidence from the season,” manager Craig Counsell said Thursday. “But he was in a really good place kind of coming into last year, too, and I think he’s in a similar place I would say.”

After beginning last season with Triple-A Iowa, Horton made his big league debut in May. The 24-year-old right-hander quickly became one of Chicago’s most reliable starters, going 11-4 with a 2.67 ERA. He had a scoreless streak of 28 1/3 innings from July 9 to Aug. 13.

Horton, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 amateur draft out of the University of Oklahoma, finished second in NL Rookie of the Year balloting behind Atlanta catcher Drake Baldwin.

Looking ahead to his second season, Horton said he feels really good.

“Body’s in a good place. Now it’s all just about getting reps and executing pitches,” he said.

Health is a big key for Horton after the previous two seasons were cut short by injuries. He made nine minor league starts in 2024 before he was sidelined by a right lat strain.

Horton got sick last September, and his coughing led to back and ribs issues. He pitched three innings in his last start against the New York Mets. then departed because of back tightness. He was diagnosed with a right rib fracture.

Horton tried to pitch with the injury, but it was too much to overcome. He was almost ready to return when the Cubs were bounced by the Brewers.

“He got some time off late September, obviously, a little sooner than the rest of the guys, and he didn’t take much time off throwing,” Counsell said. “Kept throwing kind of basically throughout the offseason. Feels great coming in, so it’s just building a foundation over the next month and getting to a good place.”

Horton has a mental strength coach, and he said he worked with him on focusing on his day-to-day process. He is looking forward to putting his offseason work to good use in Chicago’s rotation, which also includes All-Star left-hander Matthew Boyd and Jameson Taillon.

“I think it’s going to be a lot of fun with these guys,” Horton said. “You know, it’s our second year together. And so just being able to already have those friendships and be able to lean on each other in big spots, like it’s huge for us. So I’m excited to work with this group.”

