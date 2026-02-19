Gulf States Sportswatch Daily Listings

Samford at University of Georgia — SECN+
Rhode Island at Alabama — SECN+
Missouri State at Mississippi — SECN+
Women’s College Gymnastics: Auburn – Alabama — SECN
Belmont at Mississippi State — SECN+
Alabama at Florida State — ACCNX
Michigan State at LSU — SECN+
