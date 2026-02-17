Live Radio
Gulf States Sportswatch Daily Listings

The Associated Press

February 17, 2026

Nicholls at LSU — SECN+

Alabama State at Alabama — SECN+

Jackson State at Mississippi — SECN+

Arkansas at Alabama — ESPN

UAB at Temple — ESPNU, ESPN app, ESPN Unlimited

Mississippi at Texas A&M — SECN

Samford at University of Georgia — SECN+

Memphis at Mississippi State — SECN+

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports
