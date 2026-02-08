Golden State faces Memphis, looks to end home losing streak

Memphis Grizzlies (20-31, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (28-25, eighth in the Western Conference) San Francisco;…

Memphis Grizzlies (20-31, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (28-25, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts Memphis looking to stop its three-game home skid.

The Warriors are 18-15 in Western Conference games. Golden State is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Grizzlies are 16-19 in conference play. Memphis ranks eighth in the NBA with 45.5 rebounds per game. Santi Aldama paces the Grizzlies with 6.7.

The Warriors are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Grizzlies allow to opponents. The Grizzlies average 115.3 points per game, 1.8 more than the 113.5 the Warriors give up to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Warriors won 131-118 in the last matchup on Oct. 28.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandin Podziemski is averaging 11.9 points and 3.5 assists for the Warriors. Moses Moody is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Walter Clayton is scoring 6.9 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Olivier-Maxence Prosper is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 112.9 points, 40.6 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 12.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points per game.

Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 116.1 points, 42.2 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.2 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Jimmy Butler III: out for season (knee), Kristaps Porzingis: out (achilles), LJ Cryer: out (hamstring), Stephen Curry: out (knee), Seth Curry: out (back).

Grizzlies: Cam Spencer: out (ankle), Jaylen Wells: out (shoulder), Ja Morant: out (elbow), Zach Edey: out (ankle), Santi Aldama: out (knee), Cedric Coward: out (shoulder), Brandon Clarke: out (calf), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

