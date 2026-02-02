Gilgeous-Alexander and Oklahoma City take on the Magic in non-conference play

Orlando Magic (25-23, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (39-11, first in the Western Conference) Oklahoma City;…

Orlando Magic (25-23, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (39-11, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Orlando Magic in non-conference play.

The Thunder are 21-5 in home games. Oklahoma City is the league leader allowing just 108.0 points per game while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Magic are 10-14 on the road. Orlando has a 13-14 record against opponents over .500.

The Thunder average 120.3 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 115.6 the Magic give up. The Magic average 7.5 more points per game (115.5) than the Thunder give up (108.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 32.0 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Thunder. Chet Holmgren is averaging 16.3 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 53.7% over the past 10 games.

Desmond Bane is scoring 19.4 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Magic. Paolo Banchero is averaging 23.6 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 47.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 6-4, averaging 115.9 points, 41.9 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points per game.

Magic: 4-6, averaging 111.2 points, 39.8 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Ajay Mitchell: out (hip), Nikola Topic: out (groin), Jalen Williams: out (thigh), Alex Caruso: out (adductor), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

Magic: Franz Wagner: out (ankle), Colin Castleton: out (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

