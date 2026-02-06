BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ansley-Litchfield 45, Axtell 33
Aurora 50, Waverly 46
Bellevue East 75, Omaha Bryan 66
Bergan Catholic 67, Boys Town 33
Bertrand 69, Medicine Valley 56
Brady 46, Arapahoe 35
Cody-Kilgore 59, Crawford 56
Cozad 60, Minden 42
Douglas County West 52, York 34
Elkhorn South 67, Omaha Burke 56
Grand Island Northwest 67, Schuyler 26
Gretna East 50, Lincoln Standing Bear 43
Lawrence-Nelson 58, Silver Lake 42
Millard South 98, Norfolk 60
North Platte St. Patrick’s 59, Chase County 57, OT
Ogallala 80, McCook 49
Omaha Central 68, Omaha Northwest 44
Omaha Concordia 62, Plattsmouth 21
Omaha North 52, Omaha Buena Vista 27
Omaha Westside 60, Millard North 56
Papillion-LaVista 71, Fremont 24
Paxton 62, Sandhills Valley 33
Sutherland 47, Wauneta-Palisade 32
Twin River 66, Dorchester 12
East Husker Conference TournamentSemifinal=
North Bend Central 64, Howells-Dodge 50
West Point-Beemer 52, Pender 42
Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Overton 71, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 65
Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Tri County Northeast 57, Winside 53
LouPlatte Conference TournamentConsolation=
Central City 72, Centura 41
LouPlatte Conference TournamentSemifinal=
Doniphan-Trumbull 73, Wood River 34
Ord 50, St Paul 43
Mid-State Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Boone Central 48, O’Neill 37
Pierce 59, Guardian Angels 47
Pioneer Conference TournamentConsolation=
Diller-Odell 63, Lewiston 33
