BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ansley-Litchfield 45, Axtell 33

Aurora 50, Waverly 46

Bellevue East 75, Omaha Bryan 66

Bergan Catholic 67, Boys Town 33

Bertrand 69, Medicine Valley 56

Brady 46, Arapahoe 35

Cody-Kilgore 59, Crawford 56

Cozad 60, Minden 42

Douglas County West 52, York 34

Elkhorn South 67, Omaha Burke 56

Grand Island Northwest 67, Schuyler 26

Gretna East 50, Lincoln Standing Bear 43

Lawrence-Nelson 58, Silver Lake 42

Millard South 98, Norfolk 60

North Platte St. Patrick’s 59, Chase County 57, OT

Ogallala 80, McCook 49

Omaha Central 68, Omaha Northwest 44

Omaha Concordia 62, Plattsmouth 21

Omaha North 52, Omaha Buena Vista 27

Omaha Westside 60, Millard North 56

Papillion-LaVista 71, Fremont 24

Paxton 62, Sandhills Valley 33

Sutherland 47, Wauneta-Palisade 32

Twin River 66, Dorchester 12

East Husker Conference TournamentSemifinal=

North Bend Central 64, Howells-Dodge 50

West Point-Beemer 52, Pender 42

Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Overton 71, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 65

Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Tri County Northeast 57, Winside 53

LouPlatte Conference TournamentConsolation=

Central City 72, Centura 41

LouPlatte Conference TournamentSemifinal=

Doniphan-Trumbull 73, Wood River 34

Ord 50, St Paul 43

Mid-State Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Boone Central 48, O’Neill 37

Pierce 59, Guardian Angels 47

Pioneer Conference TournamentConsolation=

Diller-Odell 63, Lewiston 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

