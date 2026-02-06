Norovirus situation for Finland women’s hockey seems to be improving. Switzerland is now isolating

MILAN (AP) — While Finland’s women’s hockey team appears to be improving after an outbreak of norovirus depleted its roster…

MILAN (AP) — While Finland’s women’s hockey team appears to be improving after an outbreak of norovirus depleted its roster and forced the postponement of its first game at the Olympics, Switzerland’s players are now isolating after a positive test result for the stomach illness.

The Swiss Olympic Committee said Friday night that a player had tested positive for norovirus and as a result the entire team was in isolation and skipped the opening ceremony. The positive test came after Switzerland played the Czech Republic earlier in the day.

Norovirus had previously only been detected in one team, and Finland officials voiced optimism Friday that the team’s game Saturday against the U.S. will be played as scheduled.

Eleven skaters and all three goaltenders took part in practice Friday in the aftermath of Finland’s opener against Canada getting pushed to Feb. 12. That is up from eight skaters and two goalies on the ice Thursday when the remaining 13 players were either infected or in quarantine.

“We still have nine players isolated, but we strongly believe we will play tomorrow,” general manager Kimmo Oikarinen said, adding that 14 skaters could be available. “It is getting better. Forfeit is the last thing we want to do. I don’t believe we will go there. I do not see that happening.”

Coach Tero Lehtera said: “We will play the USA, no matter what.”

The stomach illness began spreading earlier this week, and practice Wednesday was canceled. The team has been in limbo since.

“It was disappointing,” Oikarinen said. “It is the Olympic Games, and we have been waiting for this for years. We all wanted to play, but there are things that happen. The main focus was to make sure our players will be healthy as soon as possible.”

Switzerland comes back to beat the Czech Republic

Down two goals nearly midway through the third period, Switzerland scored twice in the final 11 minutes of regulation and beat the Czech Republic 4-3 in a shootout. Ivana Wey beat Michaela Hesova in the eighth round of the shootout to win it.

Alina Muller started the comeback, and Lara Christen tied it with 2:20 left. The Czechs had gone up 3-1, but it could have been an even bigger margin if not for Switzerland goaltender Saskia Maurer, who stopped 33 of the 36 shots she faced in regulation and overtime and the final three in the shootout.

It was Switzerland’s opening game, while the Czechs have now dropped consecutive games after a 5-1 loss to the United States on Thursday.

Japan beats France after a goal late in the third

Makoto Ito scored with 3 1/2 minutes left to break a 1-all tie, and Japan beat France 3-2. Japan went up two 1:20 later on Suzuka Maeda’s goal, and Gabrielle de Serres scored her second in as many games with 13 seconds left.

It was Japan’s first game of the tournament, while France lost on back-to-back days following a defeat to host Italy on Thursday.

