FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $100 Bonus for Pistons-Thunder, Any NBA Game

New sports bettors looking to capitalize on tonight’s clash between the Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder can do so by activating our FanDuel promo code offer. New users who sign up are able to redeem a risk $5 and win $100 in bonuses if their initial wager is successful.







To qualify, bettors must be new FanDuel users and place a minimum $5 wager on the NBA, college basketball, or any other sport taking place tonight. If that initial wager settles as a win, the $100 bonus is credited directly to the account and can be used over a seven (7) day period.

That said, those located in IN and VA will instead be able to redeem up to $1,000 in bonus bets. After signing up with a new account, you will be awarded one No Sweat Token every day for ten days. Your No Sweat Tokens may be used on any wager, with a maximum refund of $100 per No-Sweat Token.

FanDuel Promo Code Offer for NBA Bonus

As the Detroit Pistons host the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight, basketball fans can enhance their handicapping with this exclusive sportsbook offer. Whether you are looking to lay the points with Detroit or find a longshot angle on the depleted Thunder, the current FanDuel sign-up bonus provides a massive boost to your bankroll—provided you can pick a winner.

Additionally, users can take advantage of a “Choose your own NBA reward” offer, selecting either a 50% SGP profit boost token or two 25% NBA profit boosts.

Below are the details for the current welcome offer available for the scheduled 7:30 PM EST tip-off:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Bet $5, Get $100 if your bet wins New FanDuel User Offer (Indiana & Virginia) Bet & Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets! Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States

To claim the current FanDuel promo code, new users must first register for an account and place a real-money wager of at least $5 on any market, including tonight’s matchup between the Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder. For the standard offer available in most states, the bonus is strictly performance-based; the $5 wager must win to unlock the $100 in bonus bets.

While the “Bet $5, Win $100” offer is the headline promotion for most regions, new FanDuel customers located in Indiana and Virginia have access to a distinct welcome bonus: a “Bet & Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets” offer. Regardless of the specific state promotion, these offers are exclusively available to first-time customers who are 21 or older. Users should note that for the main offer, simply placing the bet does not guarantee the bonus; correctly handicapping a winning wager—whether on the Pistons, Thunder, or another market—is required to receive the $100 reward.

FanDuel Promo Code for Thunder-Pistons

FanDuel has set the lines for this inter-conference showdown, and the market has reacted heavily to the injury report. The Thunder are dealing with a decimated roster, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Ajay Mitchell all ruled out. Consequently, the books have installed the Pistons as significant favorites.

Team Moneyline Spread Total Detroit Pistons -290 -7 (-114) O 220.5 (-106) OKC Thunder +235 +7 (-106) U 220.5 (-114)

When we look for value in this matchup, it goes without saying that the situational spot for Oklahoma City is brutal. Not only is the roster thin, but the Thunder are struggling in back-to-back scenarios, holding a 1-5 record against the spread (ATS) in the second half of back-to-backs over their last six attempts.

Conversely, the Pistons are in excellent form against the number, going 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

How to Activate This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

To participate in the “Bet $5, Win $100” promotion for tonight’s matchup between the Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder, follow the detailed steps below. There is no promo code necessary to be entered during registration; the offer is automatically claimed by registering through the affiliate links provided.

Register: Sign up for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account. You will need to verify your identity and location. Deposit: Make a first-time deposit of $5 or more into your account. Wager: Place your first real-money wager on any market available on the platform, such as the scheduled 7:30 PM EST tip-off. There are no odds limits for this qualifying bet. Win: If your initial bet is successful, you will receive $100 in Bonus Bets. Payout: The bonus funds will be credited to your account within 72 hours of the bet settlement.

This welcome offer allows new users to turn a smart, winning wager on the Pistons or Thunder into a substantial bonus bankroll to use on future NBA action.