ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Now Gets $1,000 Bonus on theScore Bet

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

As the New York Knicks prepare to visit the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, February 06, 2026, prospective bettors can unlock significant value by using theScore Bet promo code WTOP. New theScore Bet customers can take advantage of a generous welcome offer on the app—which was formerly ESPN BET and recently rebranded to theScore Bet—applying to this 7:30 PM EST matchup or any other NBA game on the schedule this week.







For the majority of legal states, this promotion delivers a $1,000 Bet Reset, ensuring that if your first wager up to $1,000 loses, you receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets. However, users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia are eligible for a specific “Bet $10, Get $100” bonus if their initial bet wins, making this an ideal time to join the action on the newly rebranded platform.

ESPN BET Promo Code is for theScore Bet Now

For basketball fans tuning in to watch the New York Knicks take on the Detroit Pistons, theScore Bet offers a straightforward way to get in on the action. Whether you are watching locally on MSG, nationally on Amazon Prime Video, or courtside at Little Caesars Arena, the welcome offer provides substantial value for new users on the platform formerly known as ESPN BET.

Because the game takes place in Detroit, MI, fans located in the host state are eligible for a specific “Bet & Get” offer, while bettors in most other active states can utilize the “Bet Reset” promotion. Below is a breakdown of the current offers available for the 2025-26 Regular Season matchup:

With the Pistons hosting the Knicks at 7:30 PM EST, new users can apply these offers to a wide range of markets, from moneyline wagers to player props. Ensure you are located in a participating state and meet the age requirements before claiming the code.

Offer Details for MI, NJ, PA, and WV

With the game taking place at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, residents of Michigan—along with those in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia—have access to a specific “Bet & Get” promotion. New theScore Bet customers in these states can unlock $100 in bonus bets by wagering just $10 on the Knicks vs. Pistons game or any other NBA slate. However, this bonus is not guaranteed; your qualifying $10 wager must win to release the funds. If successful, the $100 bonus is delivered within 72 hours of the bet settling and is paid out as five separate $20 bonus bets. These credits must be used within seven days of receipt.

Offer Details for All Other States

For new theScore Bet customers in all other active legal states, the welcome offer functions as a safety net known as the $1,000 Bet Reset. This promotion requires no opt-in and allows users to place a first cash wager on any market, including the 7:30 PM EST tip-off in Detroit. If this initial wager loses, you receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000. Bettors are not required to wager the full limit to participate; any amount up to $1,000 is eligible for the refund. If triggered, the bonus is credited within 72 hours as five separate bets, each valued at 20% of the original wager, and must be utilized within seven days.

Use ESPN BET Promo Code for theScore Bet Friday

With the Knicks favored slightly on the road, the oddsmakers at theScore Bet (formerly ESPN BET) are expecting a competitive contest at Little Caesars Arena. Here are the current lines for the Friday night matchup:

Moneyline: New York Knicks -120 | Detroit Pistons +100

New York Knicks -120 | Detroit Pistons +100 Spread: Knicks -1.5 (-110) | Pistons +1.5 (-110)

Knicks -1.5 (-110) | Pistons +1.5 (-110) Total: Over 222.5 (-110) | Under 222.5 (-110)

Understanding the potential payout is crucial before placing your first wager. If you back the underdog Pistons on the moneyline at +100 odds, a $10 bet would return a $10 profit, while a $1,000 wager would yield a $1,000 profit. Conversely, backing the favored Knicks at -120 requires a slightly higher stake to see the same return; a $10 bet on New York’s moneyline nets $8.33 in profit, while a $1,000 wager returns approximately $833.33. For spread bettors, the -110 odds on both sides mean a $10 wager yields $9.09 in profit, and a $1,000 bet results in a $909.09 profit if your team covers.

Statistically, this matchup is tighter than historical trends might suggest, reflecting a strong 2025 campaign for both squads, with the Knicks riding a six-game winning streak and the Pistons sitting atop the East. The Knicks hold a slight edge in Net Rating (6.5) compared to Detroit (6.2), driven by a potent offense averaging 118.2 points per game versus the Pistons’ 117.5. While Detroit is shooting the ball more efficiently from the field (47.9% FG compared to New York’s 47.2%), the Knicks maintain a superior Offensive Rating of 117.3 against Detroit’s 113.1. Rebounding could be the deciding factor in such a close game, where the Knicks hold a razor-thin advantage, grabbing 52.8% of available rebounds compared to the Pistons’ 52.5%. With the spread set at just 1.5 points, the metrics point toward a game decided by possession efficiency.

For bettors looking to move beyond the moneyline and spread, theScore Bet offers a comprehensive menu of player props for Friday night’s showdown. With key stars like Jalen Brunson and Cade Cunningham piloting their respective offenses, the individual performance markets provide plenty of intrigue, especially given the injury concerns surrounding Detroit’s Jalen Duren and Tobias Harris.

How to Activate ESPN BET Promo Code for theScore Bet

With tip-off scheduled for 7:30 PM EST at Little Caesars Arena, prospective bettors can follow a simple process to claim their welcome offer before the Knicks and Pistons take the floor. Whether you are tuning in via Amazon Prime Video or MSG, the sign-up process remains consistent across all legal markets, with the specific wager requirements depending on your state.

Follow the step-by-step guide below to get started:

Download the App: Visit the App Store or Google Play Store and download theScore Bet app (formerly ESPN BET). Create an Account: Register for a new account by entering the required standard personal information (name, address, date of birth) to verify your identity. Enter the Code: During the registration process, enter the promo code WTOP. This code is required for all new users, regardless of which specific offer they are claiming. Make a Deposit: Link a secure payment method and make an initial deposit into your account. Place Your Qualifying Wager: For users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV: Deposit at least $10 and place your first real money bet of at least $10 on the Knicks vs. Pistons or any available market.

Deposit at least $10 and place your first real money bet of at least on the Knicks vs. Pistons or any available market. For users in all other active states: After registering with the code, simply place your first real cash wager of up to $1,000 on any market at theScore Bet.

Once the bet is placed, the respective promotion is activated. For bettors in Detroit and other “Bet & Get” states, the bonus is contingent on a win, while users in “Bet Reset” states will see their stake refunded in bonus bets if their initial wager settles as a loss.