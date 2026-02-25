DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for Thunder-Pistons, NBA, NHL Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Activate our latest DraftKings promo code offer to receive a fantastic betting bonus for a loaded NBA slate tonight, including a potential finals matchup between the Thunder and Pistons. You can also play this bonus on the return of NHL games following the Olympics or college basketball.

All new users who set up a new account will be able to redeem a $200 bonus with a winning wager, taking home this massive bonus all from winning your first bet on the app.







This welcome offer is open to all new bettors who sign up with the sportsbook today and make a wager of at least $5 on any NBA game tonight, or any other sport. If that wager is successful, DraftKings will instantly send that bettor eight individual bonus bets, with each worth $25 a piece. Players will have a full seven (7) days to use the awarded bonus bets on any markets they choose.

It is not often we get a battle of the current No. 1 seeds this late in the season, but this is exactly what we have in store for tonight between the Thunder and Pistons. So, check out this game and more for the NBA on DraftKings tonight.

DraftKings Promo Code for NBA Bonus

As the Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder prepare for tip-off tonight, prospective bettors have a chance to capitalize on one of the market’s most aggressive value plays. The current DraftKings Sportsbook promotion allows new customers to turn a minimal stake into a significant return, provided they can identify the winning side in this battle of conference leaders.

Here is the tale of the tape for the current offer:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States

You don’t need to jump through hoops entering a manual code to claim this. The promotion activates automatically when you sign up through a qualified link and place a minimum wager of $5 on any market, including the Pistons vs. Thunder matchup. If your qualifying bet hits, you lock in $200 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200 in Bonus Bets

For those of us tracking the market, this offer stands out because of the “value” element. To trigger the bonus, your $5 wager needs to be on odds of -500 or longer, and most importantly, it must win. This isn’t a participation trophy; it rewards handicappers who can spot a winner. Whether you are backing Detroit’s clean bill of health or Oklahoma City’s “next man up” resilience, the stakes are high.

If your read on the game is correct and the bet settles as a win, the $200 bonus hits your account as eight separate $25 bonus bets. We put a lot of stock in this distribution structure because it allows you to spread your exposure across the NBA slate rather than risking it all on one play. Just keep an eye on the calendar—these bonus bets expire seven days after receipt, so you’ll want to have your follow-up plays ready.

Additionally, DraftKings is offering existing users a “choose your own” adventure for this slate: you can opt-in for either a 3+ leg Same Game Parlay (SGP) profit boost or an All-Purpose NBA profit boost. It’s a nice touch that adds value beyond the initial sign-up.

Thunder vs. Pistons Betting Preview via DraftKings

The Detroit Pistons (42-14) welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder (45-14) for a 07:30 PM ET tip-off. This is a massive test for both squads. The Pistons are looking to bounce back after having their five-game win streak snapped, while the Thunder are riding a three-game win streak despite a roster held together by duct tape and determination.

Bet Type Oklahoma City Thunder Detroit Pistons Spread +7.5 (-118) -7.5 (-102) Moneyline +240 -298 Total Points Over 221.5 (-108) Under 221.5 (-112)

Odds as of February 25, 2026, from DraftKings.

The market has spoken loud and clear here, positioning the Detroit Pistons as -7.5 favorites. It goes without saying that injuries are driving this line. The Pistons are entering this game with zero listed injuries—a rarity this late in the season. On the flip side, the Thunder are deep in “survive until April” mode, missing MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) and Jalen Williams (hamstring).

When we look at the trends, the value seems to lean toward the home favorite. Detroit has been covering numbers consistently, going 4-1 against the spread in their last five games. Meanwhile, the Thunder’s depth is being tested; they are just 1-5 in the second half of back-to-backs recently, suggesting fatigue is a real factor for their rotation players.

How to Activate the DraftKings Promo Code Offer

If you are ready to fade the public or back the favorite, getting set up is straightforward. Here is how you can lock in the “Bet $5, Get $200” offer before the 07:30 PM ET tip-off.

Access the Offer: Click any of the links on this page to start. No promo code is necessary; the link handles the heavy lifting. Create Your Account: Fill out the standard registration form with your name, address, and date of birth to verify you are 21+. Make a Deposit: Deposit at least $5 into your new account using any secure payment method. Place Your Wager: Head to the NBA tab and place a bet of $5 or more on the Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder.

Once your wager is locked in, the sweating begins. If you picked the winner, you will find those eight $25 bonus bets in your account, ready for you to attack the rest of the week’s board.