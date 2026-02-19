US and Canadian women reach Olympic curling semifinals with men’s semis up next

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — The United States and Canada earned spots in the women’s curling semifinals at the Milan…

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — The United States and Canada earned spots in the women’s curling semifinals at the Milan Cortina Olympics on Thursday, prompting jubilant celebrations by both teams.

The US secured its place by beating Switzerland 7-6 in a match that went to an extra end. Canada beat South Korea 10-7, and skip Rachel Homan raised her broom, triumphant and relieved.

The Americans will face the Swiss again in Friday’s semifinals. Sweden will play Canada, which advanced earlier Thursday.

On the men’s side, Canada will play Norway and Switzerland will play Britain Thursday night.

American women come through in the clutch and Canadians rally

The Americans, skipped by Tabitha Peterson, got past the Swiss in a tense game.

Switzerland tied it at 6-6 with three points in the 10th end. The U.S. had the hammer in the extra end.

Looking nervous, Peterson threw the decisive rock and her teammates swept it into position, just a hair closer to the button than the Swiss’ nearest stone.

Her sister and teammate, Tara Peterson, was in tears after she saw her young son, Eddie, beaming at her from the stands. Asked if he was aware of what had just transpired, she laughed and said, “Absolutely not.”

Tara Peterson said contained her emotions during the match, only for them to come pouring out.

“You can’t start getting emotional before you can start getting emotional,” she said.

The sisters both gave birth in 2024 and have since balanced motherhood with training and their jobs. Tara is a dentist, Tabitha a pharmacist.

“All the hard work we put in,” Tara Peterson said. “Tab and I having babies — just all the village behind us that helped us get here — just makes it all worth it.”

American Cory Thiesse will be seeking her second medal of these Games after she won silver in mixed doubles with Korey Dropkin. The energetic Dropkin was cheering on Thiesse from the bleachers.

“I saw him back in the village yesterday. I said, ‘You got to keep drinking tea because we need you to keep your voice. You can keep cheering,’” said Thiesse, who works as a lab technician.

Canada, led by Rachel Homan, capped a remarkable rally after the Canadians began the round robin by losing three of their first four games.

The normally stoic Homan raised her broom in triumph and ran to hug her teammates as they were cheered by crowds waving the Canadian flag.

“We knew our game, we knew our training. We had belief in each other and just tried to stick with the process,” Homan said. “It’s a tough field. Everyone’s gunning for you, and you have to bring your best every single time or it’s gonna be a loss.”

Sweden has the best record entering the semifinals at 7-2, with losses to South Korea and Canada. Switzerland, the U.S. and Canada are 6-3.

The women’s bronze medal game is Saturday, and the gold medal game is Sunday.

Canadian men get a rematch with Norway and Switzerland is unbeaten

The men’s semifinal meeting between Canada and Norway will be a repeat of Thursday morning’s game, an 8-6 win for Norway.

Canada’s Brad Jacobs said it felt like “déjà vu from Sochi.” At the 2014 Winter Games, Canada played China in its last round-robin match and again in the semifinals, and the Canadians went on to win gold.

“We’re experienced with this, done this a lot,” Jacobs said.

Switzerland takes a 9-0 record into the semifinals. It will play Britain, which is 5-4 and sneaked into the fourth and final spot after Canada’s loss to Norway.

“I would say it’s just a very good atmosphere in our group right now,” Swiss skip Yannick Schwaller said. “Everybody is buying into what we’re doing.”

He added that bringing in acclaimed Canadian curler Glenn Howard as the team’s coach has been a key component of its success.

Meanwhile, the hopes of the U.S. men were dashed because of Canada’s loss. Defending gold medalist Sweden also did not reach the semifinals.

The men will play for the bronze medal on Friday night and the gold medal game is Saturday night.

