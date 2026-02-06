Celts rally from 22-point deficit to edge Heat, 98-96

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 29 points while Payton Pritchard scored 24 points to help the Boston Celtics make…

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 29 points while Payton Pritchard scored 24 points to help the Boston Celtics make their biggest comeback of the season, rallying from a 22-point deficit to defeat the Miami Heat 98-96 on Friday night.

Derrick White hit a 3-pointer from the corner with 1:31 remaining that provided the Celtics — winners of five straight — the final margin. White shot 6 of 20 but ended up with 21 points.

Nikola Vucevic had a double-double in his first game with the Celtics, finishing with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Boston made 9 of its final 15 shots from 3 after missing 20 of 21 from deep to start the game.

Miami had a chance to win it in regulation, but Davion Mitchell missed a 3-pointer from the corner with 2.7 seconds remaining. Andrew Wiggins led the Heat with 26 points while All-Star Norman Powell had 24 points.

Miami wasted little time serving notice that it would be a long first half for Boston. The Heat jumped out to a 15-2 lead and led by as many 22 points before pulling into halftime up 59-38. The Celtics shot just 28% during the first two quarters, but things changed in the third quarter.

Up 67-49, Miami watched as Boston outscored the visitors 25-7 over the final 7:06 of the third quarter. White and Pritchard started the comeback with back-to-back 3-pointers, then Pritchard hit a 3 coming out of a timeout that cut Miami’s lead to 67-58.

White gave Boston its first lead of the game when he knocked down two free throws that snapped a 72-all score with 9.1 seconds left in the third, but Powell’s layup at the buzzer knotted it at 74-74 heading into the fourth.

Acquired at the trade deadline, Vucevic received a nice hand from the TD Garden crowd when the veteran forward checked in at 8:58 of the first quarter. The 35-year-old was serenaded with chants of “Voooch!” after finishing inside for a pair of hoops as part of the Celtics’ third-quarter surge.

Boston has now won all three meetings against Miami.

