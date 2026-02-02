Canada’s Stellato-Dudek withdraws from Olympic figure skating team event due to injury

MILAN (AP) — Former world pairs champions Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps of Canada have withdrawn from the figure skating…

MILAN (AP) — Former world pairs champions Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps of Canada have withdrawn from the figure skating team event at the Milan Cortina Olympics after she sustained an injury in training before leaving Quebec.

Skate Canada announced the injury to Stellato-Dudek on Monday, just days before the pairs short program Friday helps to open the three-day team competition. Canada finished fourth at the 2022 Beijing Games and is a podium contender in Milan.

Skate Canada did not disclose the nature or severity of Stellato-Dudek’s injury, saying only that her “condition and readiness for the individual pairs event is being assessed on a day-by-day basis.” The individual pairs competition begins Feb. 15.

Trennt Michaud and Lia Pereira are the other Canadian pairs duo. They will have to handle both pairs programs in the team event.

The 42-year-old Stellato-Dudek, who was born in the Chicago suburbs, has represented Canada since teaming up with Deschamps before the 2019 season. The three-time Canadian champions won the world title in 2024 and were fifth last year in Boston.

The Americans are the reigning gold medalists in the team event and are heavily favored to defend their title. The rhythm dance and women’s short program also are Friday at the Milano Ice Skating Arena, while the men’s short program and free dance are on Saturday. The event concludes Sunday with the pairs, women’s and men’s free skates.

