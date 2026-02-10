Bulls’ Collin Sexton fined $35,000 for inappropriate hand gesture during loss to Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago Bulls guard Collin Sexton has been fined $35,000 for making an inappropriate hand gesture during…

NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago Bulls guard Collin Sexton has been fined $35,000 for making an inappropriate hand gesture during a game, the NBA said Tuesday.

The incident happened during Chicago’s 123-115 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. He made the gesture after making a free throw with 1:31 remaining in the third quarter.

Sexton scored 21 points in the game, but made just 7 of 18 field goals.

