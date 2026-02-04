Buffalo takes on Pittsburgh following Samuelsson’s 2-goal performance

Pittsburgh Penguins (28-15-12, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (32-18-6, in the Atlantic Division) Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7…

Pittsburgh Penguins (28-15-12, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (32-18-6, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Pittsburgh Penguins after Mattias Samuelsson scored two goals in the Sabres’ 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Buffalo has gone 17-7-3 at home and 32-18-6 overall. The Sabres have scored 190 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank fifth in the league.

Pittsburgh has gone 15-7-5 in road games and 28-15-12 overall. The Penguins have a +26 scoring differential, with 186 total goals scored and 160 conceded.

The matchup Thursday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Penguins won 4-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasmus Dahlin has 11 goals and 36 assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Evgeni Malkin has 14 goals and 29 assists for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 6-2-2, averaging four goals, 6.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Penguins: 7-1-2, averaging 4.6 goals, 7.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.