Buck Martinez retiring as Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster after more than 4,000 games

TORONTO (AP) — Buck Martinez said Friday he is retiring as a Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster after more than 4,000…

TORONTO (AP) — Buck Martinez said Friday he is retiring as a Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster after more than 4,000 games dating to 1987.

Now 77, Martinez was a catcher for the Blue Jays from 1981-86 in the final seasons of a 17-year big league career.

He covered the All-Star Game and the postseason in 1982 for the Telemedia Radio Network and began as a Blue Jays analyst in 1987. He also worked for ESPN, XM Radio, TBS, and MLB International before joining Sportsnet in 2010.

Martinez also managed the Blue Jays in 2001 and for part of the 2002 season, leading the team to a 100-115 record.

“After the World Series, my wife Arlene and I had plenty of time to think about the past and look forward to our future. After many heartfelt conversations, we both decided it was time for me to step out of the booth and enjoy the years ahead,” Martinez said in a statement. “I had hoped to be part of the 50th year of the Toronto Blue Jays but it’s time to pass the torch.”

Martinez was diagnosed with cancer in 2022 and took a leave of absence from April 17 to July 26 that year while undergoing treatment.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.