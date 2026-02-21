Boston plays Los Angeles, looks for 4th straight road win

Boston Celtics (36-19, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (34-21, fifth in the Western Conference) Los Angeles;…

Los Angeles; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hits the road against Los Angeles trying to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Lakers have gone 16-10 in home games. Los Angeles is seventh in the Western Conference with 25.4 assists per game led by Luka Doncic averaging 8.6.

The Celtics are 18-10 in road games. Boston is third in the league averaging 15.4 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.4% from downtown. Derrick White leads the team averaging 2.8 makes while shooting 32.1% from 3-point range.

The 116.2 points per game the Lakers average are 7.8 more points than the Celtics give up (108.4). The Celtics average 115.4 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 116.1 the Lakers give up to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Celtics won 126-105 in the last matchup on Dec. 6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is scoring 33.0 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 8.6 assists for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 17.8 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the last 10 games.

White is averaging 17.1 points, 5.6 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 20.6 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 48.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 115.7 points, 38.9 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points per game.

Celtics: 8-2, averaging 108.3 points, 48.8 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.8 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: None listed.

Celtics: Jayson Tatum: out (achilles).

