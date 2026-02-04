Boldy nets early hat trick and Spurgeon scores in OT as Wild beat Predators 6-5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Boldy scored three times in the first 13 minutes and assisted on Jared Spurgeon’s goal…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Boldy scored three times in the first 13 minutes and assisted on Jared Spurgeon’s goal with 45.1 seconds left on the clock in overtime to lead the Minnesota Wild over the Nashville Predators 6-5 on Wednesday night.

Yakov Trenin and Vladimir Tarasenko also scored and Filip Gustavsson made 30 saves for the Wild, who have won five straight games.

Steven Stamkos had a goal and two assists for Nashville, which is 2-0-3 in its last five. Filip Forsberg, Luke Evangelista, Erik Haula and Roman Josi also scored. Ryan O’Reilly had three assists and Juuse Saros stopped 38 shots.

All three games between the teams this season have gone to overtime.

In the extra period, Boldy slipped a pass to Spurgeon, who maneuvered to the low slot and beat Saros to the far side.

Tarasenko scored with 4:36 remaining in the third period. But just 34 seconds later, Josi tied it 5-all.

The teams combined for six goals in a wild first period.

Zach Bogosian sent Boldy in on a breakaway with a long lob pass and he beat Saros with a wrist shot between the pads from the low slot to open the scoring 1:49 into the game.

Boldy struck again at 3:39 on a power play and completed his fourth career hat trick at 12:58. He has 32 goals this season, a career high.

Forsberg scored at 9:26 of the first. Stamkos made it 3-2 with 3:15 remaining in the period and Haula tied it at 3 with 1:39 left.

Evangelista gave Nashville the lead 41 seconds into the second. Trenin tied it again with 3:54 remaining in the period when he chipped a puck high to Saros’ stick side.

