Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 Bonus for Any College Basketball Game

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Basketball fans are in store for a fantastic Saturday of hoops across the NBA and college basketball, and all new users can sign up with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to receive bonus bets to get started. All new customers can unlock $150 in bonus bets after placing an initial wager of just $5 on any CBB or NBA game tonight, including Virginia vs. Duke.







Create a new account and make the choice between either a $150 guaranteed bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet after signing up, and start looking into any NBA or NCAAB game tonight.

For the first option, a $5 bet will instantly result in a $150 bonus as the outcome does not matter.

New users also have the option to claim a $1,000 first-bet safety net instead. Place your first bet on the app up to that amount, and receive bonus bets back should that initial wager end up losing.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for College Basketball

The table below outlines the key details for the current sign-up bonus available for this February 28 matchup:

bet365 Promo Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified February 28, 2026

Bet365 Bonus Code Offer: Finding Value with $150 in Bonus Bets

We put a lot of stock in finding an edge, and the core of this promotion offers just that—a $150 buffer in bonus bets for a minimal $5 outlay. Importantly, the outcome of this initial bet does not impact your eligibility; whether your read on the game is sharp or falls flat, the bonus funds are credited to your account. To activate the offer, your qualifying bet needs to carry minimum odds of -500 or greater. In betting terms, a spread bet at -110 or a moneyline play at -450 works perfectly, whereas a heavy favorite priced at -800 wouldn’t make the cut.

Once your qualifying wager is placed, it must settle within 30 days. After the $150 in bonus bets hit your balance, they remain valid for seven days—plenty of time to reinvest in futures prices or daily props. On top of the sportsbook funds, we have to give a shoutout to the localized perks: Pennsylvania users get that extra 50 spins for the casino, while New Jersey registrants pick up 10 Golden Chips.

Virginia vs. Duke CBB Betting Preview

The top-ranked team in the nation is on the schedule this weekend as the #1 Duke Blue Devils (26-2, 14-1 ACC) host the #11 Virginia Cavaliers (25-3, 13-2 ACC) in a pivotal Atlantic Coast matchup. Scheduled for February 28, 2026, at 5:00 PM ET, this game features the conference’s two premier programs battling for seeding supremacy. Duke enters on a five-game winning streak, holding a pristine 13-0 record at home, while the Cavaliers arrive riding a nine-game heater with an impressive 8-1 record on the road. With Duke sitting first in the ACC standings and Virginia trailing closely in second, it goes without saying that this game carries significant weight for the regular-season conference title.

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Duke Blue Devils Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Virginia Cavaliers Duke Blue Devils Spread +10.5 (-112) -10.5 (-108) Moneyline +450 -625 Total Points Over 141.5 (-109) Under 141.5 (-111)

Odds as of February 28, 2026, from bet365.

When you look at the lines, the market is clearly respecting Duke’s dominance in Durham, favoring the Blue Devils by double digits. Duke boasts the conference’s best scoring margin, averaging 83.0 points per game while stifling opponents to just 62.9 points allowed. The Blue Devils are led by freshman sensation Cameron Boozer, who is averaging a double-double with 22.7 points and 10.07 rebounds per game—numbers that certainly justify his short odds for national honors.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Steps to Sign Up

With the #1 Blue Devils hosting the #11 Cavaliers, it stands to reason that now is the perfect time to get in on the action. Follow the steps below to claim the welcome offer using the bonus code WTOP365: