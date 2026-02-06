Austin Reaves scores 35, Lakers overcome Luka’s injury departure for 119-115 win over Sixers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Austin Reaves scored 35 points in just 25 minutes, and the Los Angeles Lakers overcame Luka…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Austin Reaves scored 35 points in just 25 minutes, and the Los Angeles Lakers overcame Luka Doncic’s departure with a left leg injury for a 119-115 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.

LeBron James had 17 points and 10 assists for the Lakers, who snapped Philadelphia’s five-game winning streak with a big second-half rally in their first game back from a draining eight-game road trip.

Joel Embiid had 35 points and Tyrese Maxey added 26 points and 13 assists for the 76ers, who blew a 14-point lead and nearly came back from a 16-point deficit in the second half of their first loss since Jan. 26.

The Lakers led 110-94 with four minutes left, but Philadelphia closed the gap to 116-113 when rookie VJ Edgecombe stole James’ inbounds pass and hit a 3-pointer with 36 seconds to play. James made eight turnovers.

But Maxi Kleber fed Rui Hachimura for a dunk with 12 seconds left, and the Lakers hung on.

With 12-of-17 shooting and five 3-pointers while coming off the bench, Reaves was phenomenal despite playing on a minutes restriction in his second game back from a 5 1/2-week absence with a calf injury.

But just when the Lakers’ core was finally healthy again, Doncic went down during their fifth win in seven games.

The NBA’s leading scorer limped to the locker room with 3:03 left in the first half after apparently hurting his leg on the far end of the court moments earlier. He didn’t return for the second half due to what the Lakers called left leg soreness.

Reaves, Doncic and James were playing in only their 10th game together during a season in which all three have struggled with significant injuries.

The Lakers took their first lead with Reaves’ back-to-back 3-pointers to open the fourth on a 21-6 run.

