76ers star Joel Embiid sits out against Trail Blazers to rest right knee after an off day

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid did not play against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid did not play against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night to rest his right knee after an off day.

Embiid is averaging 26.6 points, 7.5 rebound and 3.9 assists this season. He has played in 31 games after being limited to 19 games last year and 39 games the previous season. The 7-foot center scored 33 points in a win at Phoenix on Saturday night.

In Portland, the Sixers also ruled out Quentin Grimes and Quentin Dominick because both had an illness.

Philadelphia was also missing Paul George, who was recently suspended 25 games for violating the terms of the NBA’s anti-drug program.

The Sixers host the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.